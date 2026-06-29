In effect, Proposition 211 closes gaps that have opened in the past couple of decades when wealthy "dark money'' donors took advantage of disclosure loopholes to hide their backing of candidates or issues.

"Prop 211 is not new in the area of disclosure,'' he said.

"What it did do was it went after those very small group of very wealthy people who wanted to stay anonymous, wanted to hide their identity,'' Goddard said. "So I think we've made a big step here against giving them special privileges through this decision.''

Justice Kathryn King, writing in dissent and joined by Vice Chief Justice John Lopez and Justice Clint Bolick, said the majority opinion correctly points out that Right to Know Act implicated the constitution's "Speak Freely Clause'' and that the clause "tolerates no censorship or restraint, major or minor, on the right to speech.''

"But the majority creates a new limitation on free speech rights, permitting censorship and restraint on speech in 'the state's proper exercise of its regulatory authority,' '' she wrote. "Most fundamentally, this police power justification departs from clear constitutional text that limits the scope and exercise of legislative authority infringing on the right to speak freely to 'abuse of that right.' ''

King also pointed out that a donor could be unknowingly caught up in the Act's disclosure rules because it requires groups spending money to reveal the ultimate source of the money.

She used a lengthy hypothetical to lay out her case: