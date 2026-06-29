State and county election officials have said that most of those who choose to use the federal form do so because they do not have easy or immediate access to documents like a birth certificate, which can be used to prove citizenship. Those voters are often college students away from home and members of Native American tribes, they say.

What the justices decide about federal-only voters could end up being moot if Congress approves the SAVE Act — short for Safeguard American Voter Eligibility — being promoted by Trump. If approved, it would amend federal laws to require proof of citizenship when registering to vote, regardless of the method. But that measure has stalled in Congress.

Court will consider another Arizona law, too

The high court also agreed Monday to take up another 2022 Arizona law. This one requires election officials to regularly check their databases to ensure noncitizens are not registered to vote.

The National Voter Registration Act prohibits such wholesale purges within 90 days of an election. But courts also have generally said states can remove people at any time who were never eligible to vote in the first place.

Now the Supreme Court will decide how broad the state's power is to conduct such purges.

Fontes said there is one good thing that came out of the Supreme Court's decision to hear the case.