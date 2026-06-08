The plaintiffs dropped the lawsuit after elected leaders rescinded the ordinance. However, the council again pivoted and, in April, revived discussions about a new permit ordinance. City spokesperson Kris Baxter said the City Council likely would consider the measure in September.

If passed, the rule could bring another wave of litigation and community backlash. Before Tempe's council rescinded its ordinance, the Phoenix branch of the Democratic Socialists of America had launched a referendum effort that garnered more than 4,500 signatures in a month. The referendum's aim was to send the ordinance to residents for voter approval.

Why the ministry thinks its activity is protected

The plaintiffs in the Phoenix lawsuit say the ministry has befriended homeless individuals at Cave Creek Park, handing out food and Bibles and speaking about the Gospel. But under the ordinance, they say, they're unsure how the city would view their activity and whether the permitting requirement would apply.

They believe a permit would be required because of the ministry's charitable intent, but they note that the ordinance doesn't define categories like "private events," "informal gathering of family or friends" or "picnics." That vagueness makes it hard to interpret and could pave way for discriminatory enforcement, they say.

The lawsuit claims that the church group's food distribution is "expressive activity" that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has protected under the First Amendment. They also say Phoenix's permitting requirements are a "prior restraint on speech" and therefore must be viewpoint-neutral, actually advance a goal claimed by the city and "leave open ample alternatives for communication."