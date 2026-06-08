“The Tucson region is solely reliant on migration for population growth now, and then we also have federal policy that's inhibiting migration,” Pullen said.

The first four months of job data show weak signs, according to an analysis from the Economic and Business Research Center.

Preliminary data shows the Tucson metropolitan area, which includes Pima County, lost 1,500 jobs compared to April of 2025, or a 0.4% drop. The EBRC forecasts overall growth for the year to be between 0.1 and 0.2%.

Thomure writes the proposed restructuring is also due in part to the mayor’s involvement in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Program, an annual leadership cohort that teaches city leaders how to tackle complex urban challenges, according to their website.

Tucson’s chosen focus for the program is trying to increase job diversity, with the overall goal of reducing poverty below the state average by 2035, according to a presentation shared at an April council meeting.

The vast majority of jobs created between 2024 and 2025 were in private education and health services, and leisure and hospitality. Pullen said the first step in diversifying employers is looking at the existing workforce.

“Analyzing who's available to work here, who can we attract to move here to work, and that's kind of your starting component, and then building from there. Something that we talk about a lot, is leveraging what we already have,” she said.

The council will also discuss three new focus areas for economic mobility, according to council documents. These include investments from Mexico, business retention, and business attraction.

However, the new office will also address the city’s refocused goal of expanding residents’ economic mobility, Thomure writes, including workforce development opportunities, training, and employment support.