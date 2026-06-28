State records show the education department spent $178,000 to hire a technology firm called SOCUR ahead of the November 2025 launch of residency verification. Horne said the firm has "a vast database" and uses AI to screen ESA applications.

According to the attorney general's investigation, Maestas never gave a clear explanation for why she continued to use ESA dollars for a year after moving to New Braunfels, Texas, in May 2023. She didn't deny her actions, only saying "there were a lot of moving parts'' in her situation.

Maestas had continued to use an Arizona online school for her daughter's special education needs. Payments were sent directly to the Flagstaff-based school, Virtually ConnectED, so there was nothing to alert ESA staffers to an out-of-state move.

Maestas' sentencing June 26 in Pima County Superior Court included a mandatory 100 hours of community service in addition to the three years of probation. Texas officials will oversee the probation.

Horne said he was disappointed that Maestas got what he considered a light sentence.

"With outright fraud, there ought to be prison time,'' he said. Horne, a Republican, is a former state attorney general and has tangled repeatedly with Democrat Mayes on ESA issues.

Mayes declined to respond to Horne's critique.

The use of ESA dollars out of state has been one of many complaints about the program. Critics also have condemned the program for its lightweight guardrails, from no required academic testing to expenditures such as diamond rings, lingerie and Rolex watches -- purchases made in the name of educational materials.