The administration has lost nine cases to force states, including Arizona, to hand over their registered voter lists.

On June 24, the White House canceled a planned signing ceremony for bipartisan legislation intended to boost the nation’s housing supply unless Congress also passed the SAVE America Act, an unrelated voting measure that would require identification — something Arizona already does — and imposes new restrictions on mail-in voting.

A lawsuit in Washington, D.C., that also challenged the executive order led to a more favorable ruling on May 28 for Trump, with a judge holding that the Postal Service could take initial steps to create a federal voter-eligibility database.

In that case, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, held that creating such a database would not adversely impact states’ ability to manage their election, at least not yet. That could change, he wrote, but he would not prevent the agency from even considering how to implement Trump’s order.

In her ruling, however, Talwani said that states are already impacted by changes to election rules.

Nearly half the states, for example, had already purchased types of mail envelopes for their ballots that would not meet the executive order’s intended restrictions.

Beyond that, the federal government and agencies like the Postal Service have no legal authority to manage elections, Talwani found.

“No law enacted by Congress delegates authority to control mail-in voting to USPS,” she wrote.