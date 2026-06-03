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The Arizona Daily Star has long maintained a policy limiting publication of letters to the editor to one letter per writer per month. While that policy has remained in place, it has not been consistently enforced in recent years.

As part of a broader review of our opinion content under new leadership, we are evaluating how best to provide a forum for a wide range of voices and perspectives from across our community.

One of the first changes we are making is to resume enforcement of our longstanding policy limiting publication in the print edition to one letter per writer per month. This change will help ensure that more readers have the opportunity to be heard in our pages.

All letters submitted and accepted for publication will continue to be posted on our website, regardless of whether they appear in the print edition.

We appreciate the engagement of our readers and look forward to continuing to provide a vibrant and inclusive forum for community discussion.