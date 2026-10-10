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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Alva Bustamante Torres, who championed Tucson’s Mexican-American history and culture beginning in the late 1960s in opposition to the City of Tucson’s eradication of the old downtown barrio, and as a newspaper columnist chronicled Tucson’s Mexican-American community, died peacefully Sunday in her home surrounded by family. The Tucson native who proudly called herself a “Tucsonense” was 94.

While her preservation efforts against urban renewal — the City’s displacement of hundreds of families in the ethnically diverse barrio to make room for the Tucson Convention Center — did not save the barrio from the bulldozers, she dramatically increased public awareness of the importance of retaining and celebrating Mexican-American contributions to Tucson’s history.

This led Tucson to establish a city commission to focus on historical preservation, which evolved into the Tucson-Pima County Historical Commission. Torres served on both bodies. In addition, her pioneering work laid the groundwork for the creation of the City’s Historic Preservation Office, and adoption of historical zoning and regulations.

Betty J. Villegas, a longtime historical preservationist and friend of Torres, said her mentor inspired generations of Tucsonenses to elevate the histories of their families and communities.

“Alva’s greatest legacy is the influence she had on so many of us. She was a mentor, a teacher and an example to people throughout our community. She understood that preserving our heritage meant more than saving places. It meant passing our stories, our culture and our responsibility to the next generation,” Villegas said.