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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

At Pipeline Connects, we don’t have to guess what young people are interested in. We can see it in the data.

Across Arizona, Pipeline Connects works with more than 600 schools, giving us a unique view into how students are thinking about their futures and how those interests align with the workforce needs of their communities. In Pima County alone, we connect more than 30,000 K–12 students across 240 schools.

What those students are telling us matters. Among their most-favored industries are healthcare, construction and architecture, and law, public safety and corrections — many of the same sectors where Pima County is working to build its future workforce.

We can also see the connection beginning to happen. Seventy-one percent of college students connected through Pipeline Connects are enrolled in a high-demand field related to their interests. Meanwhile, 225 Pima County employers have registered with Pipeline Connects and posted nearly 1,400 occupational roles.

That gives us visibility into both sides of the equation: what students want to pursue and where our economy needs talent.

The challenge is what happens in between.

A student can discover an interest in healthcare, construction, public safety, advanced manufacturing or technology, but career awareness alone does not prepare someone for a career. Students need opportunities to develop skills, experience the work, earn credentials and continue their education and training.