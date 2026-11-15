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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

When someone in a substance-related crisis ends up in a jail cell or an emergency room, the system usually manages the moment and moves on. Pima County is trying something different, and the early results deserve attention.

The Sobering Alternative for Recovery (SAFR) Center opened in January as a 24-hour site where police and paramedics can bring people instead of jail. Its 15 beds allow stays of up to 96 hours. In its first three months, it served 138 people, and 96% left with referrals to further care, according to a University of Arizona evaluation. Supervisors have since approved another $2.2 million in opioid settlement funds to keep it open two more years.

That is a promising start, but it is not the finish line. A referral is a recommendation, not an admission. Better follow-up data will be essential to understanding the center's longer-term impact and informing future funding decisions.

As a medical toxicologist, I pay close attention to the days right after stabilization. This period can offer an important opportunity to connect someone with treatment, but it can also carry significant risks. After time without opioids, whether in detox, treatment or jail, tolerance can drop, and returning to a previous dose can lead to overdose.

Medical detox can be an important first step, but withdrawal management alone is not a substitute for comprehensive addiction treatment. The National Institute on Drug Abuse notes that medically managed withdrawal can safely handle acute symptoms but, on its own, rarely leads to lasting change. And no single approach fits everyone.