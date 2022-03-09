Letter: Bedfellows Putin-Trump

Bedfellows Trump-Putin continue to wreak political, ecological, racial, economic havoc. With matching playbooks in their pockets—attack, deny, deflect, play the victim…repeat, repeat, repeat—these two-of-a-kind ciphers disperse falsehood upon falsehood, violence upon violence. They know their supporters are non-astute, and both play their base pitch-perfect.
Such vile gangsters will always sully any office they get their hands on. The presidency to both is “like a giant’s robe/ Upon a dwarfish thief” (from Shakespeare’s MacBeth).
How will moderate and liberal citizens on both sides of the ocean disarm these tyrants bent on tyranny (and their accomplices)? We live in sobering times. Russia’s murderous war upon Ukraine is just one arena where I am thankful for the Biden/Harris administration. They and their team at State and Defense and Treasury are at least steering us through this inexcusable crisis with sanity.
Ron Rude
West side
