Letter: Biden pathetically blames Putin for high inflation

April 12, Biden was in Iowa where he pathetically blamed Putin and his war in Ukraine for our high inflation numbers. The Labor Dept. reported that for March, the Consumer Price Index hit 8.5%, a 40 year high. The fact is that inflation has been rising since last year, when both Biden and the Federal Reserve were calling it "transitory." They were wrong! Now the Fed has decided to increase interest rates to combat it. I remember gas prices here in Tucson being at $3.55 a gallon before the Ukraine war. And food prices at grocery stores and my entrees at favorite restaurants had already increased. I think Biden's partisan March 2021 Stimulus bill of $1.9 trillion was unnecessary and triggered increased inflation. I think Biden is pathetic for not taking responsibility for any of this mess. He runs to the podium to read off a teleprompter about good monthly jobs reports claiming his doing, but blames others for his many failures.

Rory Smith

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

