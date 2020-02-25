Letter: Cancer Growing from President

“We have a cancer within, close to the presidency, that’s growing.” So said John Dean to Richard Nixon in 1973 during the Watergate scandal. Fortunately, the tumor that was Nixon was excised with no damage to our body politic.
We are now threatened by a virulent tumor that is the president himself. Unlike Nixon, this cancer is metastasizing throughout the federal government. It is also spreading throughout our body politic, attacking the rule of law thereby destroying the very cellular framework of our democracy.
Most ominously, it is metastasizing into the minds of our children. The Washington Post reports that Trump’s hateful and inflammatory language is spreading to schools where it is used to abuse immigrant children. That children crossing the southern border are treated in an equally cruel manner reinforces the hatred we are seeing in our schools.
For MAGA’s, recall that like cancer itself, this disease makes no distinctions. As long as you feed the tumor it will grow. But it will eventually consume you.
Sam Sherrill
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.