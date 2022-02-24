 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Donald Trump
At a recent rally in Conroe, TX, "that other guy" promised: he would "ban Critical Race Theory from classrooms, the military and government on "the first day, first hour". Remember these campaign promises: "Mexico will pay for the wall"; "I will tear up Obamacare on the first day"; "I will release my tax returns on Day One"; and "If you are arrested I will pay your legal fees"? He never mentioned The Wall when me met with the Mexican president; Obamacare is live and well.; his tax returns are still waiting the light of day, and has he ever paid anyone's legal fees? In Texas he also said he would pardon those who participated in the January 6 insurrection attempt. Just a reminder for his remaining supporters that he is well-known for making promises he never intents to keep. However, there is one thing he has done - increased the need for lawyers for himself as well as others.

Jerry Lujan

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

