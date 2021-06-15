 Skip to main content
Letter: Hunter Biden repeatedly used the "N" word in texts
Letter: Hunter Biden repeatedly used the "N" word in texts

  • Comments

In 2018, Biden repeatedly used the "N" word in texts to his white attorney George Mesires. In one he wrote, “How much money do I owe you, because n—a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.” So here we have the son of Joe Biden casually using the "N' word in texts to his attorney. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is out there continually saying how America is "systematically racist." Maybe Hunter heard the "N" word at home growing up in the Biden family? Let us not forget that in 1994, Senator Joe Biden sponsored the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act that disproportionately incarcerated blacks. Or that his buddies in the Senate were KKK member Robert Byrd and Strom Thurman, both segregationists. Biden opposed school busing and aligned with these guys on it. Remember Joe Biden's comments about "You ain't black" or " "you cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent?" Come on Joe, denounce your son's racial slurs!

Michael Wayne

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

