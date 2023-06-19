In this article, Steven Potts decries the SMART Prices Act, a bill in the U.S. Senate that would hasten drug price negotiation. He tells us that drug price negotiation would result in "less innovation". What it actually would result in is lower drug prices for the American people. We should not forget that we have the highest drug prices in the world. Other wealthy nations pay significantly less for the same medications for which they negotiate prices. In the US medications are often priced out of reach of those who need them. Currently Merck is suing to stop completely the limited drug price negotiation in the Inflation Reduction Act. They are doing so to protect the $14.5 Billion in profit that they brought in last year, not to protect "innovation".