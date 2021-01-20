Letter: MY VIEW OF A BETTER FUTURE

1. Return to normalcy with businesses opening and employees back to work.
With no threat of a virus that crippled the economy and affected millions.
2. A government that works for the people instead of a corporate interests-first policy.
3. Campaign finance reform that takes special interest and corporate donations out of politics.
4. Elimination of lobbyist organizations unless for programs that benefit all citizens.
5. Term limits for House and Senate to eliminate the 90 to 95% incumbents returning to congress every election..
6. Reviewing the self-discipline procedures currently practiced in congress.
7. Less power in the hands of speaker of the house regarding personal decisions on bills and legislation.
8. Line item veto to eliminate expensive and wasteful spending.
9. Balanced budgets
10. A congress that works together to accomplish the above.
Charles Nedrow
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.