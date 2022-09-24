Letter: politics

Dear "Backwords to Sanity": Dorothy, regarding your letter on September 7th, you dutifully hit all the "TRUMP PARTY" talking points. You apparently, without question or verification, accept all their propaganda and misinformation, while failing to take the responsibility and the time and energy to fact check by doing one's own research on the issues and claims. As our democracy is being attacked on all sides by foreign and domestic enemies, America needs courageous "truth soldiers" of ALL political persuasions willing to stand up together and follow the tenants of our Constitution without regard to perceived loyalties nor fear for where the path will lead.
To BELIEVE in the life of LOVE
To WALK in the way of HONOR
To SERVE in the light of TRUTH**
PHIL BENTLEY
