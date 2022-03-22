 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Big Lie
View Comments

Letter: The Big Lie

  • Comments

Please consider these comments the next time you hear Trump and his followers, without a shred of evidence, lie about a “stolen" election:

Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth.

A lie told once remains a lie but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth.

The bigger the lie, the more it will be believed.

If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it and you will even come to believe it yourself.

Propaganda works best when those who are being manipulated are confident they are acting on their own free will.

Wondering who made these comments? They are attributed to Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels and demonstrate a law of propaganda known as “the illusion of truth”: Repetition makes a thing seem more true, regardless of whether it is or not.

Janet Heetland

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Economy

A year ago, Arizonans sent Joe Biden and Sen. Mark Kelly to Washington with a clear mandate to fix the economy, which had been wracked by the …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gas prices

I was taken aback by Gov. Ducey's comment, referring to rising gas prices, that "It's like nothing we've seen in our lifetime." At first I tho…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News