Letter: The Big Lie

Please consider these comments the next time you hear Trump and his followers, without a shred of evidence, lie about a “stolen" election:
Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth.
A lie told once remains a lie but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth.
The bigger the lie, the more it will be believed.
If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it and you will even come to believe it yourself.
Propaganda works best when those who are being manipulated are confident they are acting on their own free will.
Wondering who made these comments? They are attributed to Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels and demonstrate a law of propaganda known as “the illusion of truth”: Repetition makes a thing seem more true, regardless of whether it is or not.
Janet Heetland
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.