Where America began for me, was as a boy, and in the memory of putting up my first American flag to proudly hang outside my family's home for the grand possibilities of offering our collective help to others, who like most of our relations have come from other places around the world. On my mother's side, it was from Ireland, and on my father's, France. This incredible acceptance of others thrilled me within my developing younger bones and now continues in the memory of older ones. The thrill is still there, and I can feel it in and through the power of DACA. Where people from all reaches and cultures have been given a safe haven to continue this sacred experiment called America. Now, may the members of The Supreme Court remember where their roots came from and rule in favor of our, soon to be, fellow citizens.
Joseph Robinett
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.