Letter: the second amendment

I wish to take a few "shots" at all the people defending the right to bear arms.
Their arguments are:
1) It is necessary to protect the right to free speech. Really? Guns don't speak- they shoot or intimidate. What one needs to speak instead is intelligence!
2) To protect against the (Deep State?) government. Really? How do machine guns, automatics and what not, fare against fighter planes or army tanks?
3) Self defense is another talking point. It can be deadly for the victim as well as the attacker, or even an innocent bystander.
4) Hunting is usually a sport, as is target shooting. Both are legal and enjoyable. Standing in front of government buildings and proudly displaying your deadly weapons, really is no brains in my book.
Lotte Decker
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!