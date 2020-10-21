 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump's great policies?
View Comments

Letter: Trump's great policies?

A number of recent letter writers have tried to justify their vote for Trump by stating that they dislike his personality but agree with his policies. The policies they like are usually lower taxes and deregulation.

But they ignore all the policies that demean our humanity and cross ethical lines, namely separating children from their parents at the border, trying to kill the Affordable Care Act with no replacement in sight, creating unnecessary and costly trade wars, disrespecting allies and kissing up to dictators, bribing a foreign president, ignoring the rule of law including the Hatch Act and the Emoluments clause, destroying the credibility of government agencies, sowing doubt about election integrity, denying science to such an extent that tens of thousands of people have died unnecessarily from Covid and putting our future at risk by taking no action to stem climate change.

Like these policies? The human mind has an amazing ability to rationalize untenable positions.

Tom Ryan

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News