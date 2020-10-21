Letter: Trump's great policies?

A number of recent letter writers have tried to justify their vote for Trump by stating that they dislike his personality but agree with his policies. The policies they like are usually lower taxes and deregulation.
But they ignore all the policies that demean our humanity and cross ethical lines, namely separating children from their parents at the border, trying to kill the Affordable Care Act with no replacement in sight, creating unnecessary and costly trade wars, disrespecting allies and kissing up to dictators, bribing a foreign president, ignoring the rule of law including the Hatch Act and the Emoluments clause, destroying the credibility of government agencies, sowing doubt about election integrity, denying science to such an extent that tens of thousands of people have died unnecessarily from Covid and putting our future at risk by taking no action to stem climate change.
Like these policies? The human mind has an amazing ability to rationalize untenable positions.
Tom Ryan
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
