Letter: Wage/Price spiral

Re: Understanding economics (13 January letter to the editor).

The letter writer understands one-half of the wage/price spiral in that greater demand causes prices to rise. The Federal Reserve raises interest rates to cause a decrease in demand, eventually causing lower prices. However, though he understands that lower interest rates may cause lower prices by increasing production capability, he does not understand that increase in production capability will cause an increase in demand for higher wages in a tight labor market such as we currently have. Higher wages will cause inflation to go up because every business will be competing for labor forcing them to charge an increased price for their goods and services to afford the higher wages. His solution to give Congress power to step in, would politicize and subvert the Federal Reserve’s political independence, an absolutely terrible solution.

Michael Mount

Foothills

