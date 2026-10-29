Prefer us on Google Learn More

Are you as concerned about the skyrocketing costs of gas, groceries and basic goods as I am? Terrified you too will lose your health insurance in January? Disgusted by ICE arrests, killings, and deportations of US citizens to foreign countries?

We must elect congressional candidates who are committed to serving the American people, who will respect and defend our constitutional rights, uphold the rule of law and restore humanity and common decency in DC. With six Arizona democrats running for Congress, we have the power to save ourselves with our vote.

Likewise, we must elect local candidates who believe in fair elections and equal treatment of all Arizonans regardless of race, gender, and ethnicity, who will work for a secure water future, renewed environmental protections and fully funded public schools. With an entire slate of democrats running for our state and legislative offices, we have the power to improve our lives with our vote.

Dr. JB Marshall

Oro Valley