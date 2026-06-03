Contrary to the victim blaming in the Guest Op claiming data centers are unfairly "demonized", in reality we have a CARTEL of Billionaires who have intentionally addicted us to the need for data centers and AI in order to apply "warp speed" to the WEALTH TRANSFER from us to them!

They have made the internet such an integral part of daily (even hourly) life that for many (such as elderly, and disabled) survival itself depends on accessing it.

Any drug (or other tool) can be used for the greater good or for the financial gain of the few at the top through exploitating everyone else! That’s why we need at least a moratorium on all data centers and AI until we can gain collective public ownership of all of them, figure out what to allow them to do and not do, and build the guardrails to ensure that the limits we set are enforced.