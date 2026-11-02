I was saddened to read about the planned closure of Cavett Elementary school. To me, it is symbolic of how our State legislature has worked diligently to undermine the public school system. I attended Cavett the first year it opened and I still remember my first and second grade teachers. They were such good educators. The rest of my pre UofA education, minus two years, was in the amphitheater district. And I have many memories of those outstanding teachers as well. I have to wonder, did any of our legislators who have attacked public schools attend any of them? Surely they did, and now cause their ex teachers much pain that their former students are abusing the institution that provided so much to them.