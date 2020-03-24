Letter: COVID-19 risk in AZ is not Minimal, it's Unknown
View Comments

Letter: COVID-19 risk in AZ is not Minimal, it's Unknown

I live in Tucson and my family member tested positive for COVID-19. As of March 19, AZ Public Health Laboratories tested 331 people, 26 positive. 18 more positives from private testing. Combined, these probably represent fewer than 1000 tests.

News reports everywhere describe how rapidly and easily this dangerous disease spreads, and that many who have symptoms are unable to access getting a test.

It is wrong and unforgivable that AZ Public Health classifies “AZ Level of Community Covid-19 Spread” as “Minimal” and “Arizona Community Risk” as “Low with some areas of heightened risk.” Considering AZ’s 7.3 million population, 1000 tested cases is insufficient evidence for such optimistic ratings. Our state’s public health scientists should know better, they owe us facts not fantasies. Every one of us needs realistic risk assessments to make good decisions in this critical time.

It would be far better, and certainly not inaccurate, to say that levels of Community Spread and Community Risk are “Unknown.”

Laura Couchman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Local economy

Friday, a work day for most, I went shopping for some essentials. Traffic was heavy. Parking lots were full. I had to think for a moment, was …

Local-issues

Letter: Ballet Tucson

Thank you Ballet Tucson on two counts. First, you did not cancel your Spring Festival and second, you provided a spectacular and flawless perf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News