Letter: COVID-19 risk in AZ is not Minimal, it's Unknown

I live in Tucson and my family member tested positive for COVID-19. As of March 19, AZ Public Health Laboratories tested 331 people, 26 positive. 18 more positives from private testing. Combined, these probably represent fewer than 1000 tests.
News reports everywhere describe how rapidly and easily this dangerous disease spreads, and that many who have symptoms are unable to access getting a test.
It is wrong and unforgivable that AZ Public Health classifies “AZ Level of Community Covid-19 Spread” as “Minimal” and “Arizona Community Risk” as “Low with some areas of heightened risk.” Considering AZ’s 7.3 million population, 1000 tested cases is insufficient evidence for such optimistic ratings. Our state’s public health scientists should know better, they owe us facts not fantasies. Every one of us needs realistic risk assessments to make good decisions in this critical time.
It would be far better, and certainly not inaccurate, to say that levels of Community Spread and Community Risk are “Unknown.”
Laura Couchman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
