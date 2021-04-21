Letter: Finchem fiddles while Oracle Road burns

While jangling along Oracle Road, I thought, “This disintegrating blacktop is horrible and increasingly dangerous as cars swerve to avoid ruts and potholes.”
I contacted my LD-11 State Representative Mark Finchem and learned Oracle Road repairs from Calle Concordia to Tangerine are merely a “tentative” project in ADOT’s Five-Year Plan 2022-2026.
What then, have been Finchem’s priorities? His newsletters show he’s addressing Ottawa County Patriots in Holland Michigan, pleading for donations to sue those who object to his role in the Capital insurrection, hypocritically voting to ban private funding in public elections while Republicans take private funding for their Maricopa ballot audit, and wasting six months searching for election irregularities with no court-worthy evidence to show. Finchem's been fiddling while our roads burn.
If you’re concerned about Oracle Road, Finchem’s role in the Capital insurrection and his self-serving election falsehoods, join thousands of LD-11 constituents who’ve signed petitions to remove him from office. Go to recallfinchem.com.
Thea Chalow
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.