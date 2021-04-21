 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Finchem fiddles while Oracle Road burns
View Comments

Letter: Finchem fiddles while Oracle Road burns

  • Comments

While jangling along Oracle Road, I thought, “This disintegrating blacktop is horrible and increasingly dangerous as cars swerve to avoid ruts and potholes.”

I contacted my LD-11 State Representative Mark Finchem and learned Oracle Road repairs from Calle Concordia to Tangerine are merely a “tentative” project in ADOT’s Five-Year Plan 2022-2026.

What then, have been Finchem’s priorities? His newsletters show he’s addressing Ottawa County Patriots in Holland Michigan, pleading for donations to sue those who object to his role in the Capital insurrection, hypocritically voting to ban private funding in public elections while Republicans take private funding for their Maricopa ballot audit, and wasting six months searching for election irregularities with no court-worthy evidence to show. Finchem's been fiddling while our roads burn.

If you’re concerned about Oracle Road, Finchem’s role in the Capital insurrection and his self-serving election falsehoods, join thousands of LD-11 constituents who’ve signed petitions to remove him from office. Go to recallfinchem.com.

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Basketball coaches

Rick Kinonen suggested that no matter how much money it takes to hire a new men's coach, that amount should be matched by raising Coach Barnes…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News