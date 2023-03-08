As the inevitable cuts to Colorado River water draw ominously closer, many people are turning their focus to distant, expensive, energy-intensive new supplies while the obvious is right over our heads, delivered directly to our properties. Right about now, with all the sweet rain we’ve been getting this winter, you could be feeling grateful that you’re capturing some of it for use in your home or on your landscape. Or . . . wondering why you’re not. It’s free, it’s soft, and by actual measurement it’s enough to supply all of Tucson’s needs if only we would recognize its value. Tucson Water customers can even take advantage of our city’s generous rainwater harvesting rebates of up to $2,000 to capture it. Look up!