Letter: I AM THANKFUL

I am thankful for LD17 Democratic candidates Mike Nickerson, Dana Almond and

Brian Radford -- despite losing their bids to sit in the Arizona Senate and Legislature.

I am thankful they were willing to run an uphill battle in a district that was specifically gerrymander to prevent Democrats from winning.

I am thankful they ran positive campaigns that never descended into the gutter of mudslinging.

I am thankful for their endless hours canvassing door-to-door to meet the people of LD17 and hear their concerns.

I am thankful I was able to vote for candidates who wanted to fully fund our educational system, respect a woman’s right to control her own body, and safeguard our right to vote.

Despite the LD17 gerrymander, Nickerson, Almond and Radford all came incredibly close to beating their Republican opponents. I hope all the three of them save their campaign signs for use in the next election.

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley