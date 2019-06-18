Re US, others mark end of slavery with Juneteenth
What a shame the article in today’s paper didn’t cover the local Juneteenth Celebration at the TCC exhibition hall on Saturday, June 15.
Filled with love, laughter, storytelling and song, this year’s celebration had something for everyone. It was well advertised and many Tucsonans from all races and cultures came to celebrate the day Lincoln proclaimed the emancipation of slaves in our country 154 years ago.
Sadly, the Star failed to cover this local news, preferring to offer broad-brush national coverage of the holiday and traditions.
Wouldn’t it have been more meaningful if one of your reporters had dropped by the TCC to take a few pictures and interview a few of the Tucson residents who have their own inspiring stories to tell?
Next year Tucson will celebrate the 50th annual Juneteenth celebration. What better way to celebrate the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery, right here in our own hometown.
Susan Bickel
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.