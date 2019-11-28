The Pima County Board of Supervisors made the right decision to join with the environmental community in their opposition to the border wall. This challenge goes to core of our Republic and democracy.
U.S. citizens have the right and the responsibility to engage in government decision making. Supervisor Steve Christy’s sole vote in opposition was based on his view that we have no right to insert ourselves in a “federal issue only.” That is ridiculous.
Border security policies are of major concern to Pima County’s citizens and our future. The future of our communities, economies and resources are at stake.
The Department of Homeland Security has waived virtually all laws relating to border policy, the greatest waiver of laws in U.S. history. The result is that our rights to oversee and participate in government policy have been eliminated. It’s as if we live in the third world where the government agencies autocratically dictate the rule of law. Our only recourse is the Judiciary.
Roger McManus
Midtown
