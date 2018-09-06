A recent Star piece detailed the great lengths that Arizona is implementing to store water in the ground for future use. Many locations are so remote that withdrawal will be difficult and expensive. New canals will have to be built to get it to the urban users of the future.
Today an article asserts that Lake Powell is being drained and harmed in order to maintain a minimal level in Lake Mead. So, apparently there is enormous unused storage capacity in these two huge lakes where stored water could provide recreational and economic benefit, yet Arizona chooses to bury its annual allotment underground where it can become mineral and toxin laden, essentially undrinkable.
The CAP already is able to deliver water from the Colorado River to the major population centers of the state as well as agricultural users. Surely the geniuses in the relevant agencies could figure out the bookkeeping necessary to store water in these lakes until it is needed downstream for actual beneficial use.
John Cerino
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.