 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reduced Math Requirements
View Comments

Letter: Reduced Math Requirements

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 21 article "AZ bill promotes changes to HS math."

Boy, am I glad--and lucky--to have graduated from high school in the 1970s. I only needed two years of high school math to be accepted at the University of Arizona. I wasn't required to take any math or lab science classes at the UA in order to graduate with a degree in political science. I have always been interested in science, yet I knew that my career would not involve science or math. Was my future ruined? No. I went on to attend a highly-rated law school, had a successful legal career in New York City, and am now retired and enjoying life back in my home town of Tucson.

I find it sad that colleges now require such high levels of math for every incoming student. The majority of college students will not even need to know what a polynomial is in order to be successful once they graduate.

Karen Carson

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police reform

The FBI reports that murder rates in the U.S. increased by 30% in 2020. In Tucson, this past year, murder rates were significantly higher than…

Local-issues

Letter: Public Education

Given the decades long attack on public education by Arizona Republicans and their seeming preference for private and parochial schools, I wou…

Local-issues

Letter: Brnovich AWOL

Az. Attorney General Brnovich is getting paid to do his job, but isn’t doing it. He is now asking Arizonans to elect him to the better paying …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News