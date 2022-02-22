Letter: Reduced Math Requirements

Re: the Feb. 21 article "AZ bill promotes changes to HS math."
Boy, am I glad--and lucky--to have graduated from high school in the 1970s. I only needed two years of high school math to be accepted at the University of Arizona. I wasn't required to take any math or lab science classes at the UA in order to graduate with a degree in political science. I have always been interested in science, yet I knew that my career would not involve science or math. Was my future ruined? No. I went on to attend a highly-rated law school, had a successful legal career in New York City, and am now retired and enjoying life back in my home town of Tucson.
I find it sad that colleges now require such high levels of math for every incoming student. The majority of college students will not even need to know what a polynomial is in order to be successful once they graduate.
Karen Carson
Downtown
