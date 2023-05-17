The Arizona Daily Star touts the "huge bipartisan majorities" received by the so-called "tamale bill" without investigating how such an unexpected coalition was achieved. HB 2509 was derived nearly in its entirety from boilerplate legislation offered by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) with the sole intent of advancing their goal of eliminating government regulation of private enterprise.

Democrats who amended an otherwise abominable bill with provisions that would allow home preparation of time-and-temperature-controlled food items acted against the public interest. Governor Hobbs' thoughtful veto of the bill was based on scores of studies conducted by professionals in the field of food safety (which, notably, does not include Rep. Alma Hernandez). Arizonans owe a debt of gratitude to Hobbs and to the sixteen Democrats who later voted to sustain her veto.