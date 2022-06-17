 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Support Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield for Second Term

Dear Arizona Daily Star Editor,

Mayor Joe Winfield shares ads with three bipartisan council members because these candidates refuse real estate developers’ money. Instead, they listen to their constituents and follow Oro Valley’s guidelines for responsible, environmentally sound development. 

Mayor Joe has improved our park system, our town’s credit rating, and saved us millions of dollars without adding any new taxes. He has added over 30 new businesses and convinced the state to finally begin repairing Oracle Road. His financial oversight of our town has received three NATIONAL awards.

Promoting law and order, he hired an outstanding new police chief, four new officers, increased the police department’s budget, and brought our police pension fund up to 100 percent.

We support Mayor Joe Winfield, and Town Council members Joyce Jones-Ivey, Josh Nicolson, and Melanie Barrett for re-relection on August 2.

 

Apri and John Hoffman

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

