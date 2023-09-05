As a retired educator I have noticed that a loyal contributor to the Daily Star Opinion page cannot stop spreading disinformation. In past letters, he’s claimed young women are solely responsible for pregnancies. He blamed the Biden administration for inflation and high gas prices. All bogus chants of MAGA. Missing from his claims are accurate data, evidence and context.

The “School Vouchers” letter leaves out context and misleads readers. Teaching the basics ignores developing social emotional learning and critical thinking skills in today’s students. I refer to the International Baccalaureate which is my former school’s curriculum. The IB is “a global leader in international education—developing inquiring, knowledgeable, confident, and caring young people”. Yes, Mississippi increased reading scores for 4th graders. However, its overall ranking is 48. Arizona ranks 37. Public schools deserve LTE contributors and an ADE who do their research.

The fact stands; School vouchers defund Arizona’s public schools and tax payer dollars are being stolen from the 90% of students who attend them.

Tina Whitley

Northeast side