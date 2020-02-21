Letter: Unmarked car article
View Comments

Letter: Unmarked car article

Re: the Feb. 18 article "Lawmaker wants unmarked police cars to show logo, name of agency."

I can’t believe Rep. Grantham wants less unmarked cars on the streets. Since I retired two years ago, I could have cited at least 100 drivers going 20 mph over the limit and these drivers only care about themselves. Some vehicles travel I-10 at over 90 mph. The only way to stop these “idiots” is to have more unmarked cars. The speeding also happens in the city. They could use radar on road signs that are tied to a flashing red light to alert the law of speeders and should make roads safer. These “idiots” cut in front of you and the reason for traffic being backed up for miles after an accident. Only after the speedsters feel it in their wallet by fines will their insane disregard to others change.

Alan Brizee

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dem Gun Laws

A writer wrote how SB1625 will allow the Dems to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also kno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News