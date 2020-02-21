Letter: Unmarked car article

Re: the Feb. 18 article "Lawmaker wants unmarked police cars to show logo, name of agency."
I can’t believe Rep. Grantham wants less unmarked cars on the streets. Since I retired two years ago, I could have cited at least 100 drivers going 20 mph over the limit and these drivers only care about themselves. Some vehicles travel I-10 at over 90 mph. The only way to stop these “idiots” is to have more unmarked cars. The speeding also happens in the city. They could use radar on road signs that are tied to a flashing red light to alert the law of speeders and should make roads safer. These “idiots” cut in front of you and the reason for traffic being backed up for miles after an accident. Only after the speedsters feel it in their wallet by fines will their insane disregard to others change.
Alan Brizee
East side
