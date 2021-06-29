Letter: Water for Wildlife

Re: the June 27 article "Water-for-wildlife program strained."
Water for Wildlife: Thanks for Henry Brean's excellent article on an issue of critical importance to all who love our Sonoran Desert. The Friends of Ironwood Forest are proud to support water deliveries to catchments in the monument. The Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society is a generous contributor throughout the state.
Weather forecasters tell us that a repeat of last year's "nonsoon" is not likely. Until the rains arrive the 3,000 catchments maintained by the Arizona Department of Game and Fish will require water deliveries by truck or, in some cases, by helicopter. Please contribute to AGFD's Water for Wildlife Fund if you possibly can.
William Thornton, Friends of Ironwood Forest
Midtown
