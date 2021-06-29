 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Water for Wildlife
View Comments

Letter: Water for Wildlife

  • Comments

Re: the June 27 article "Water-for-wildlife program strained."

Water for Wildlife: Thanks for Henry Brean's excellent article on an issue of critical importance to all who love our Sonoran Desert. The Friends of Ironwood Forest are proud to support water deliveries to catchments in the monument. The Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society is a generous contributor throughout the state.

Weather forecasters tell us that a repeat of last year's "nonsoon" is not likely. Until the rains arrive the 3,000 catchments maintained by the Arizona Department of Game and Fish will require water deliveries by truck or, in some cases, by helicopter. Please contribute to AGFD's Water for Wildlife Fund if you possibly can.

William Thornton, Friends of Ironwood Forest

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: water

Instead of making this a partisan issue (re: Water depleted by liberal horde), I suggest the letter writer recognize that our water woes are g…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News