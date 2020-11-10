Letter: What about the poor?

I am confused and a bit upset. Why ,Mrs Mayor, are you taking food and toys out of the the less fortunate people of Tucson? No Winterhaven, No Toys for Tots, No shop with a Cop? People, Tucson people, rely on these different Programs for food and toys for the children. Are you just trying to be mean? Really? this is a serious question. Who is going to feed these people? Who is going to give the kids toys for Christmas? Are you going to ban Santa too? Are you going to fund these programs with your money, so that the people in Tucson who elected you, can have a holiday with their family? Don't crush these kids with your political agenda. What harm can it do to have toys for tots, the toys are put in a box, the Marines pick them up and get them delivered! Winterhaven, food banks depend on them. Come on, give the kids something to look forward to.
cindy hinske
Midtown
