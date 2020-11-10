 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What about the poor?
View Comments

Letter: What about the poor?

I am confused and a bit upset. Why ,Mrs Mayor, are you taking food and toys out of the the less fortunate people of Tucson? No Winterhaven, No Toys for Tots, No shop with a Cop? People, Tucson people, rely on these different Programs for food and toys for the children. Are you just trying to be mean? Really? this is a serious question. Who is going to feed these people? Who is going to give the kids toys for Christmas? Are you going to ban Santa too? Are you going to fund these programs with your money, so that the people in Tucson who elected you, can have a holiday with their family? Don't crush these kids with your political agenda. What harm can it do to have toys for tots, the toys are put in a box, the Marines pick them up and get them delivered! Winterhaven, food banks depend on them. Come on, give the kids something to look forward to.

.

cindy hinske

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "Sharpie gate"

The article "ELECTION UPDATE: Joe Biden's lead in Arizona tightens in updated results," updated around 9am on 12/5, says a lawsuit was filed a…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News