Letter: When did we forget to do the right thing?

When did we forget to do the right thing?
Since when do we pay parents to send their kids to private schools if a Covid case occurs in a public school? This is what my parents would call “mullarkey,” and one can substitute any other word that they feel is appropriate. AND, I paid my own tuition to attend a parochial school for four years. Gov. Ducey is throwing Covid dollars around like he’s Santa Claus; not the way to do things, Governor! And why so much testing? Just get a shot, people!!! What’s wrong with this country? Did someone leave their brain on the counter of your local grocery store?!
I get it; people do not like being told what to do. But what about being in the military? If the troops didn’t want to be told what to do, why the heck did they join?? It’s about time people in this country start taking responsibility for their actions and grow up.
Maureen Gagliardi
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.