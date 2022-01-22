 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: When did we forget to do the right thing?
View Comments

Letter: When did we forget to do the right thing?

  • Comments

When did we forget to do the right thing?

Since when do we pay parents to send their kids to private schools if a Covid case occurs in a public school? This is what my parents would call “mullarkey,” and one can substitute any other word that they feel is appropriate. AND, I paid my own tuition to attend a parochial school for four years. Gov. Ducey is throwing Covid dollars around like he’s Santa Claus; not the way to do things, Governor! And why so much testing? Just get a shot, people!!! What’s wrong with this country? Did someone leave their brain on the counter of your local grocery store?!

I get it; people do not like being told what to do. But what about being in the military? If the troops didn’t want to be told what to do, why the heck did they join?? It’s about time people in this country start taking responsibility for their actions and grow up.

Maureen Gagliardi

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Real estate prices

I think everyone in Tucson has noticed the sharp increase in real estate prices over the last year or so. Prices have gone up anywhere from 30…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News