 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Will Steve Christy apologize?
View Comments

Letter: Will Steve Christy apologize?

  • Comments

On November 17, 2020, two weeks after the November 3, 2020 general election, Ally Miller, the outgoing Pima County District 1 County Supervisor, and Steve Christy, the then re-elected District 4 County Supervisor, both voted against approving the Pima County Canvass certifying the results. Christy alluded to some nefarious actions that concerned him about possible widespread vote fraud across the country in voting against the canvass. The vote was 3-2 in favor of approving the canvass.

Now that the Pima County Attorney's Office has concluded there was no fraud in the November 3, 2020 election, will Steve Christy admit his error of judgment and affirm that both both he and Joe Biden won their respective elections? Will he apologize to the Pima County Elections Department and the Recorder's Office along with the all the elections workers for doubting their integrity in tabulating the votes casted in the general election?

It would be a sign of leadership if Christy admitted to his error.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Guns & Safety

If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News