Letter: Will Steve Christy apologize?

On November 17, 2020, two weeks after the November 3, 2020 general election, Ally Miller, the outgoing Pima County District 1 County Supervisor, and Steve Christy, the then re-elected District 4 County Supervisor, both voted against approving the Pima County Canvass certifying the results. Christy alluded to some nefarious actions that concerned him about possible widespread vote fraud across the country in voting against the canvass. The vote was 3-2 in favor of approving the canvass.
Now that the Pima County Attorney's Office has concluded there was no fraud in the November 3, 2020 election, will Steve Christy admit his error of judgment and affirm that both both he and Joe Biden won their respective elections? Will he apologize to the Pima County Elections Department and the Recorder's Office along with the all the elections workers for doubting their integrity in tabulating the votes casted in the general election?
It would be a sign of leadership if Christy admitted to his error.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.