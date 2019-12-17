Letter: Winterhaven Lights Not For Everyone

I want to express my disappointment in Winter Haven Lights.
Adults, children... they're remembered, what about those in assisted living, skilled nursing facility?
Each year they've kept cutting back on drive through days.
I was an activity director for nearly 20 years in Tucson. With the changes my residents, myself and many other peers were disappointed.
These residents use to look forward to going through, seeing the light before Christmas. It was a gift of enjoyment to them.
Doing the trolley or walking around not possible.
Now Winterhaven gives one drive through for everyone? After Christmas?
Many residents may have mental and physical disabilities and can't bear long drawn out drives.
I once wrote the Winterhaven board requesting for at least 2 nights drive through for those in facilities and before Christmas.
Did anyone answer back? What do you think?
What if it was a friend,or a family member of yours?Or you, some day? Wouldn't you be disappointed?
Shame on Winterhaven and shame on those that support them.
John Bartlett
Northwest side
