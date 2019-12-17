Letter: Winterhaven Lights Not For Everyone
View Comments

Letter: Winterhaven Lights Not For Everyone

I want to express my disappointment in Winter Haven Lights.

Adults, children... they're remembered, what about those in assisted living, skilled nursing facility?

Each year they've kept cutting back on drive through days.

I was an activity director for nearly 20 years in Tucson. With the changes my residents, myself and many other peers were disappointed.

These residents use to look forward to going through, seeing the light before Christmas. It was a gift of enjoyment to them.

Doing the trolley or walking around not possible.

Now Winterhaven gives one drive through for everyone? After Christmas?

Many residents may have mental and physical disabilities and can't bear long drawn out drives.

I once wrote the Winterhaven board requesting for at least 2 nights drive through for those in facilities and before Christmas.

Did anyone answer back? What do you think?

What if it was a friend,or a family member of yours?Or you, some day? Wouldn't you be disappointed?

Shame on Winterhaven and shame on those that support them.

John Bartlett

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Service animals

KGUN-9 recently did a piece about a man who registered a beehive as a service animal to illustrate the need for tightening the rules about ser…

Local-issues

Letter: Injustice

Injustice-if I was going 90 mph and weaving in and out of traffic without using indicator signals I would surely get a ticket. Because Col. Fr…

Local-issues

Letter: Getting Personal

Is anyone else upset over the language used by Jimmy Dykes, color commentator with ESPN, during the Baylor game? He was brutal in his criticis…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News