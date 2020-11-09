 Skip to main content
Letter: Wishful thinking op-ed
I went to bed Tuesday to Robert Glennon’s Water Follies and woke Wednesday to your op-ed In changing climate, Arizona is uniquely positioned to succeed. The first, in part, recounts the demise of the Santa Cruz from groundwater pumping that underpinned Tucson’s growth. The second welcomes continued growth with a promise of “innovative solutions” to ensure a “reliable water supply.”

Two years after the kick-myself-now decision to retire to Tucson, I'm jaded. But, when I contrast the house that passes as the university’s Water Resources Center with its runoff from mall watering, I question the institution’s “leadership” in water management. Perhaps, if the authors referenced a website detailing how each “innovation” offsets the gallons needed to support another resident or development, I’d be convinced. Sorry, for all its talk of solutions, the piece reads more like the authors clicking their heels and wishing it so. If that worked, I’d be back in (eastern) Kansas ( 40 inches of annual rainfall) now.

Elizabeth Lubis

Midtown

