POTUS is making America pay dearly for the 2016 election he lost due to unproven election fraud claims involving supposed voting machine rigging and other alleged illegal malfeasance. He is trying to have SCOTUS take away our right to vote my mail. Next, he will be bringing back poll taxes and use SCOTUS to repeal 24th Amendment. Poll taxes collected will be placed into a special account that only 47 has access to. After that, he will have all voting machines confiscated and piled high in his newly refurbished reflecting pool so that he can keep an eye on all of them. Why stop there? POTUS AND SCOTUS will then tag team to do away with the 15th and 19th Amendments. Potus eventually will take us back to the 1700's where only rich, white, christian men will be allowed to vote. Will you embrace this new chapter of Project 25?