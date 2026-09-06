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There are federal laws prohibiting a living president’s likeness from being on a coin. However, Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, apparently ignored or circumvented the laws, norms, traditions and precedent, to order (who really made that order Scott?) Trump’s likeness to be on a dollar coin being distributed now. What about the rule of law, Republicans?

Most monarchies, the type, 250 years ago, we revolted from, have their living kings and queens on currency. Countries that have had living political leaders on currency are rare.

Example are: Iran- Saddam Hussein, Syria – Bashar al-Assad, Libya-Muammar Gaddafi, Philippines-Ferdinand Marcos, Uganda-Idi Amin. Nice company to be in Donald.

Don Scarinci, who served on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for 21 years said, “Only dictators and kings place their portraits on coins. For 250 years the only nations that have placed an image of a living official on a coin have been ruled by kings and dictators.”

This is where we are now. This needs to change in November.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke