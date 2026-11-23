Oh my gosh! I would use other words but they are just not in me. I just watched what was supposed to be a presidential press conference. It was not presidential. It was the furthest from that. I do not know if I was scared more than embarrassed. That is our leadership? Vance and Rubio included. I apologize world. The most incoherent, disjointed, and lack of logical thought processes and intelligence that I have ever heard. And if any of that was real about conversations with those authoritarian leaders and also the Philippine visit I am deeply, deeply troubled. I used to have to turn off episodes of 'The Office' to avoid the embarrassment of Michael. I should have turned off this confused man. Embarrassing. Be afraid, be very, very afraid of what this mentally unsound individual could accomplish. Please dear Lord get him some help. And in the meantime, please have some adults in the room. They were not there today. Dang.