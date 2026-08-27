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The Star publishes News and Opinion--and now it publishes Fantasy. The Las Vegas Review Journal 8/26/26 “US gets oil moving again” is at its core pure fantasy.. Their inflated oil transit numbers are pretty much straight out of the Trump administration PR, double what top independent oil trackers like Windward and Kpler are stating on the record.

Las Vegas fails to take into account the August 18 complete collapse of the US/Iran memorandum of understanding of June 17 It's “a victory for Trump and good news for American motorists” only if higher gas prices is good news. Iran basically has a physical veto over any traffic in the Strait of Hormuz regardless of what the PR machine from the White House proclaims. Las Vegas' statement we're "up from zero" barrels was only true for a couple weeks--because Trump assassinated Khomeini.

There is no agreement in place; there is no up trending of oil through Hormuz; there are no talks. Fantasy from Las Vegas. Makes sense.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley