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Pete Hegseth is practicing medicine without a license. The Mayo Clinic lists the various risks of testosterone therapy which every patient should be informed of prior to treatment, including:

Worsening sleep apnea, in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts.

Causing acne and other skin reactions

Stimulating enlargement of the Prostate gland and elevating PSA (Prostate Stimulating hormone) and worsening prostate cancer when present (usually older men)

Enlarging breasts

Limiting sperm production, causing testicles to shrink

Stimulating too much red blood cell production which can lead to blood clots and pulmonary embolism.

Some studies show increase in heart disease, although more research is needed.

Other effects reported: Mood changes, irritability, increased aggression, swollen ankles and increase in male pattern baldness.

Bill Webber, MD, FACS. Southeast side

Bill Webber

Southeast side