Anyone who has raised children knows the following reframes, "Mommy, he’s calling me names”, or “she’s looking at me” and of course the ultimate travesty, “they’ll being mean to me”. Generally, as children get older, these accusations dwindle when they become a mature adult; I would respectfully point out that this is not happening with the occupant in the White House. Instead, the President is still focused on his “revenge tour” or getting even with those who were mean to him, picking his favorites like he would when filling out his sandlot baseball team and then calling those he dislikes “names” publicly. He may have the stature of an adult, but his childlike behavior is destroying the country and interfering with many of the rights and freedoms we at one time enjoyed. The Oval Office at one time was the most powerful office on Earth, but now resembles a ”child’s club house” where he plays “follow the leader” with others.